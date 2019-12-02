Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE in an interview published Sunday, hammering his public references to her and former partner Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent who served on the special counsel investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Page, who was thrust into the spotlight when private texts between her and Strzok were released, told The Daily Beast‘s Molly Jong-Fast that she had endured public humiliation at the president’s hands, and referred to his public impersonations of her, including mocking personal messages between her and Strzok, with whom she had an affair, during a Minnesota rally earlier this year.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Page told the publication.

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” she continued. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

She added that she purposely avoids supporters of the president in public to steer clear of confrontations about her and Strzok’s role in former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE‘s now-shuttered inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russian election interference.

“[W]hen somebody makes eye contact with me on the Metro, I kind of wince, wondering if it’s because they recognize me, or are they just scanning the train like people do?” Page said. “It’s immediately a question of friend or foe? Or if I’m walking down the street or shopping and there’s somebody wearing Trump gear or a MAGA hat, I’ll walk the other way or try to put some distance between us because I’m not looking for conflict.”

Trump acted out a fake conversation between Page and Strzok in October at a rally in Minnesota, months after both former officials had left public service and returned to private life.

During the Mueller investigation, Trump frequently criticized the special counsel team including Strzok and Page, who he argued were biased against him and were acting to overturn the results of the 2016 election.