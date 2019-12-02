Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is under fire yet again, this time for telling an audience in Israel last week that he’d prefer the Nazi prison camp Auschwitz to New York City.

“I’d rather be in Auschwitz than New York City,” the half-Jewish comedian told a crowd in Tel Aviv. Then he added the punchline: “I mean now, not when it was open.”

The joke was well-received by the predominantly Jewish audience, according to The Times of Israel, but C.K.’s critics took to social media to deride the controversial comic.

On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere debated whether C.K’s joke went too far or if the problem really lies within the left’s easily-triggered comedy police and cancel culture.

