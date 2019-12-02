It’s all about the politics.

The United Nations published a report that found a record-high number of alien child detentions took place under Barack Obama not President Donald Trump.

However you may have missed the report since liberal media outlets pulled news of the report since it confirmed President Trump’s statements.

OAN reported—

Via Jack Posobiec:

UN: Record-high alien child detentions under Obama. Report pulled by media as UN confirms President Trump’s statements pic.twitter.com/AZRknlmv9k — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) December 2, 2019

