First Lady Melania Trump pays tribute to “The Spirit of America” as she kicks off the 2019 Christmas season by unveiling the White House Christmas decorations.

According to a White House press release, the theme for this year’s Christmas is “The Spirit of America,” a tribute to “traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great.”

“Designed by First Lady Melania Trump, the White House decorations celebrate the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive,” reads the press release.

“‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the WhiteHouse!” the First Lady wrote alongside a video posted to Twitter on Sunday night. “I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!”

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The East Colonnade of the White House highlights a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture ranging from colonial era houses to New York City’s skyscrapers.

The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House, in Washington, on Dec. 2, 2019. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and over 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree, and gingerbread national monuments. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Guests entering the East Room are greeted by four star-spangled Christmas trees, adorned with golden eagle toppers. Inspired by the American flag, the room’s decorations also feature mirrored gold stars and blue and red ribbons.

Christmas decorations are on display in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Christmas decorations are on display in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Christmas decorations are on display in the East Room of the White House Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Blue Room is again dominated by the official White House Christmas tree, a traditional highlight of the season. Towering more than 18 feet tall, this Douglas fir is decorated with handmade paper flowers representing each state and territory.

The official White House Christmas Tree is blossoming with handmade paper flowers that pay homage to the distinctive floral emblem of each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room of the White House on Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In the State Dining Room, a gingerbread White House continues to showcase some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. This masterpiece is built from 200 pounds of gingerbread and coated with 25 pounds of royal icing and 35 pounds of chocolate. It features the South Portico, surrounded by miniature models of Mount Rushmore, the Alamo, St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, the Alamo, the Space Needle, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

A miniature Golden Gate Bridge and St. Louis Gateway Arch stand next to a Ginger Bread White House in the State Dining Room of the White House Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A miniature Golden Gate Bridge stands next to a Ginger Bread White House in the State Dining Room of the White House on Dec. 2, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet,” said Melania Trump, according to the press release. “No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation.”

“Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”