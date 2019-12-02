The insanity never ends.
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg sat with controversial Rev. William Barber at the Greenleaf Christian Church in North Carolina on Sunday.
Buttigieg sat with Barber and nodded in agreement as the far left former NAACP official told him illegal aliens from Mexico are rightfully reclaiming their land here in America.
Buttigieg says nothing and nods in agreement.
This is the modern day Democrat Party.
They hate this country and everything it stands for.
Wow. The BS from the leftists never ends. https://t.co/764CALGuZS
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 2, 2019
Don Jr. weighed in.
Wow. The BS from the leftists never ends. https://t.co/764CALGuZS
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 2, 2019
The post More Insanity: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Nods in Agreement that Illegal Aliens from Mexico are Reclaiming Stolen Land appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.