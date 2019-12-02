Firefighters said that misdelivered urine samples forced a North Bend, Washington, movie theater to evacuate on Friday evening.

What are the details?

According to The News Tribune, the theater was screening “Frozen II” when the package showed up at the theater.

The package of urine samples, which was clearly marked “highly contagious human substance,” was reportedly meant for a Tacoma, Washington, medical clinic.

The package was discovered around 5:15 p.m. local time, which elicited a response from firefighters to evacuate the theater due to hazardous materials.

KOMO-TV reported that authorities also closed nearby streets in response to the incident.

Sgt. Paul Graham with Snoqualmie Police told the station that the package was intended for a facility in Tacoma.

Eastside Professional Firefighters confirmed the incident on Twitter, writing, “Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution.”

Officials confirmed that the samples were “disposed of appropriately in a bio container.”