Wealthy Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is calling for “an economic revolution” in the United States, because, he says, “capitalism today is failing us.”

What are the details?

Ruffalo — who is reportedly worth an estimate $30 million — made the declaration Sunday on Twitter, writing, “It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”



The actor included a link to a Time op-ed from last month titled, ”

How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” which, according to Fox News, argues that “Americans are increasingly in support of gutting the country’s capitalist economy in favor of a new system.”

Conservatives pointed out to Ruffalo that there were actions he, himself, could take to implement change. BlazeTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey told the actor, “No one’s stopping you from distributing your wealth.”

Author Mark Dice called Ruffalo a “gargantuan hypocrite,” adding, “You could personally pay off the student loans of 500 kids and still have over 10 million dollars to your name, Mr. Ruffalo. What are you waiting for?”

Anything else?

Ruffalo, who describes himself as “a climate change advocate with an eye on a better, brighter, cleaner, more hopeful future for all of us,” has used his platform to promote Democratic socialism in the past. The actor was a supporter of Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president in 2016 before the candidate lost the Democratic Party’s nomination to Hillary Clinton.