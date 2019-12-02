On Sunday, actor Mark Ruffalo, who is worth an estimated $30 million by some reports, decided to trumpet his antipathy for the capitalist system, pontificating on Twitter, “It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

In September, Ruffalo asserted his support for Senator Bernie Sanders and socialism, tweeting, “Democratic Socialism per @Bernie Sanders is basically the political system that works for all of us not just one percent. Healthcare for workers, education for workers, sick leave for workers, and a fair tax system.”

Democratic Socialism per @BernieSanders is basically the political system that works for all of us not just one percent. Healthcare for workers, education for workers, sick leave for workers, and a fair tax system. #DemDebate — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2019

In November, speaking at a SAG-AFTRA gala, Ruffalo enthused, “I love the Democratic brand; I think they’re offering ideas and solutions and fighting for the everyday people in America, and so any one of them would be, would be a blessing to our nation. And, of course, I go way back with Bernie Sanders and I still love the guy and I still love what he’s doing. I’m so proud of every single one of them; they’re just leaning in and leaning forward on the line for Americans. I just love what we’re doing right now.”

Only days later, Ruffalo appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where Colbert asked Ruffalo which of the 2020 Democratic candidates he preferred, as Newsbusters reported. Ruffalo responded, “First of all, I want to preface this by saying I’m very excited by the Democratic brand altogether. But for me, I started with Bernie on this trip, and, um, in 2016, and when I think about it, what I see is he led. And he led then. And now he’s leading now. And he’s the one —”

Colbert interjected, “He’s been consistent.”

Ruffalo continued, “ — his whole life. He’s never been another, he was never another party; never had different views about these things; the rest of the United States has finally caught up to what this cat has been doing already for his entire career. And you know that when he gets into office he is going to be fighting for us.”

Near the end of November, Ruffalo was at it again, saying of Sanders that he would “Beat Trump’s ass.” He said, “I know that he has the grit and I know he has this huge infrastructure and the young people dig him. And of course a good part of ‘the Squad’ signed off on him. I’m very excited about what he’s doing. He’s already pushed the Democrats to the progressive values he already has and he keeps leading in the field even today. And he’ll beat Trump’s ass.”

Yet in mid-November, Ruffalo made sure to push his new movie, which one would suppose will only increase his vast wealth, tweeting, “Today’s a big day for not only me but also for the entire team behind ‪@DarkWatersMovie. If you’re in NY or LA, ‪#DarkWaters is playing in theaters NOW, it opens everywhere else 12/6. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Today’s a big day for not only me but also for the entire team behind @DarkWatersMovie. If you’re in NY or LA, #DarkWaters is playing in theaters NOW, it opens everywhere else 12/6. I can’t wait for you all to see it ➡️ https://t.co/mYCWPLWDRp pic.twitter.com/ljgUfKbE3h — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2019

Social media users expressed their disgust with Ruffalo’s attack on capitalism. YouTuber Tim Pool: “Prove you mean it. Donate your excess wealth until you are at the threshold of the 1%. You’ll still be rich but you’ll give millions to help the needy. I mean this seriously.”

Prove you mean it Donate you excess wealth until you are at the threshold of the 1%

You’ll still be rich but you’ll give millions to help the needy I mean this seriously https://t.co/9lT75vN9xx — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 2, 2019

Senior contributor to The Federalist Chad Felix Greene: “Says the guy worth $30 million and got paid to play a giant green monster in movies.”

Says the guy worth $30 million and got paid to play a giant green monster in movies. https://t.co/HbPcTWxGZ4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 2, 2019

Actor and director Nick Searcy: “Start by giving up your capital, Mark.”

Start by giving up your capital, Mark. https://t.co/WlmLfZUBwL — Nick Searcy, ESCHEWER OF MALARKEY AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 1, 2019

And others:

Hulk smash brain https://t.co/6BOXsgN6kB — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) December 1, 2019