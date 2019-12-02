Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London this week as part of a last-minute trip to urge global action on Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Netanyahu arrives in the British capital Tuesday for talks with Pompeo, and will spend two days meeting with world leaders, pressing them about Iran and its recent withdrawal from commitments to honor its nuclear agreements.

In addition to Pompeo, the prime minister plans to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other leaders.

The meetings are set to take place against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance summit.

While the Iranian regime kills its own people, bombs Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, and rushes to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, European countries rush to appease Iran with even more concessions. Now is the time to ratchet up the pressures on Iran, not to lessen them! pic.twitter.com/dMzqtFaNAV — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 2, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Netanyahu on Sunday and the White House said they discussed Iran and other critical bilateral and regional issues.

Netanyahu’s visit to Britain comes one day after he slammed European countries seeking to circumvent U.S. trade sanctions against Iran by avoiding use of the dollar, as Breitbart News reported.

Netanyahu said Sunday in a video statement European countries “should be ashamed of themselves” for seeking to trade with Iran. He says the countries were enabling Iran to develop nuclear weapons by enabling it to transact with the rest of the world.

Netanyahu has previously praised Trump for ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic, and called on European nations to follow his lead.

“It symbolizes the determination to curb Iran’s regional aggression and its ongoing plans to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said last November.

