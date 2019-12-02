During one of the biggest college football games of the season, a broadcaster told the origin story of Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, whose mother considered abortion before ultimately walking out of the clinic and choosing life for her son.

Dobbins is one of the best players in the nation at any position this year, and his story — told on a massive national stage — serves as a powerful example that all life deserves a chance.

After Dobbins scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s win over rival Michigan, Fox announcer Gus Johnson told the story.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” Johnson said. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind. That baby turned out to be that young man — J.K. Dobbins, who she calls her ‘miracle baby.'”

J.K. Dobbins is the son of Lawrence Dobbins and Mya Grounds, born in La Grange, Texas. Lawrence was an accomplished track athlete in college, and also played football for a short time at Blinn College.

Although he and Mya never married, both parents were active in raising Dobbins while Lawrence worked and Mya pursued and completed her finance degree. Lawrence, however lived a troubled life after his attempted college football career was unsuccessful.

Lawrence died at age 33 in 2014 from a stroke while serving time in state jail. He had been convicted of theft in 2012. Despite the father’s problems, Lawrence and J.K. were always close.

“My dad taught me a lot of things through actions and through words,” Dobbins told Cleveland.com. “Seeing what he was doing, and the trouble he got in, I didn’t want to be like that and he told me he didn’t want me to be like that. So that’s how I see it. I didn’t want to go there.”

This season, Dobbins has rushed 250 times for 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns for the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.