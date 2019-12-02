During the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game on Saturday, Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson shared some pro-life personal information about star running back J.K. Dobbins.

It was the middle of the rivalry game, and Dobbins was having a record-breaking day.

The Ohio State running back scored four touchdowns against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, his first career four-touchdown game, For The Win reported.

Dobbins finished with a career-high 211 yards rushing, making him OSU’s No. 2 all-time in career rushing yards behind Archie Griffin, surpassing Ezekiel Elliot.

After Dobbins’ fourth touchdown of the day, Johnson shared that the football star was born to an 18-year-old mother who had considered abortion before choosing life for her son.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” Johnson said. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

“That baby turned out to be that young man, J.K. Dobbins, who she calls her ‘miracle baby.’”

Wow! A @CFBONFOX football announcer just shared that the mother of star @OhioState player, @Jkdobbins22, walked out of an abortion facility & rejected abortion after becoming pregnant at 18. “The baby turned out to be that young man… who she calls her ‘miracle baby.’” RT! pic.twitter.com/ShLyHgHw1E — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 1, 2019

According to Fox News, a record-breaking audience had tuned in to the big game, the second most-watched game of the season to date, meaning Dobbins’ story was heard loud and clear by a live national audience.

The pro-life group Live Action, dedicated to ending abortion, celebrated Johnson’s words as a win for the pro-life movement.

🔥 J.K. ALL DAY 🏈 Dobbins had a field day against Michigan in “The Game,” rushing for a career-high 211 yards and 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/xR69TWcsog — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2019

“Hopefully, the story of J.K. Dobbins, his mom [Mya’s] ‘miracle baby,’ simply stated over the course of several seconds today by a FOX announcer on a live broadcast, will save more lives than anyone might have imagined,” Live Action wrote.

The organization added that every life has worth and value, even the ones who will not grow up to become star athletes.

Dobbins reacted to his career-high game on Twitter by writing “All Glory to God,” and credited his teammates and the Ohio fans for making his success possible.

