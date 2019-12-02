‘Savour the good things’

Villarroel’s observations are shared by many other ‘self-trackers’, who use various strategies to record and analyse their life experiences. Many of them describe this as the ‘Quantified Self’ – with the aim of using data to know themselves better.

Consider 36-year-old James Norris, for instance, the founder of the consultancy business Upgradeable who is now based in Bali, Indonesia. He began recording life events at the age of 16, with his first kiss: he wanted to make sure he could remember the event for posterity. Since then, he has made a point of noting down any “first” in his life – any time he’s been to a new place, or eaten a new food (most recently, a charcoal burger), or tried any new experience (like skydiving). He’s now counted 1,850 in total. He also regularly tracks things like his productivity, his predictions for the future and his errors. The records are stored in an easily searchable computer database. “Every time I want to go back and remember something, I can just go and look for a certain year or keyword, and then I can remember and feel it.”

Like Villarroel, he thinks this helps to guide him on the best ways to spend his time. Being able to recall so many first-time experiences is also good for his confidence, he says – and makes him braver when he has to venture outside his comfort zone. It can also provide a mood boost when he’s feeling down. “If you remember the good things, you can savour it more and that’s good for your wellbeing,” he says. And this creates the impression of having lived longer and more intensely. “It’s an easy, cheap way of just getting more value out of life.”