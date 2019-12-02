The lack of an endorsement from former President Barack Obama is not fazing former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Politico.

“No, because everyone knows I’m close with him,” Biden told Politico in an exclusive, 30-minute interview amid his “No Malarkey” tour through rural Iowa. “I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

Biden maintains he has asked Obama not to endorse him in the crowded Democratic presidential primary and he will not rest on an endorsement even in a narrow race at the end, according to the report.

“I was the one who was sent in, and the reason was, because all the polling and data showed that I had those relationships with the base of the Democratic Party as well as African-Americans,” Biden told Politico. “And so I did as many African Americans events as Barack did.”

It has been reported, though, Obama was not only questioning Biden’s support in Iowa, but he completely denounced his bond with the caucus electorate.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,” Obama reportedly said.

Biden acknowledges the Obama remark and admitted campaigning in Iowa for himself is uncharted territory for him.

“He may have said that, and if it’s true, and he said it, there’s truth to it,” Biden said, adding he has “mostly campaigned for other people in the time I’ve been here.

“And I’ve never been in a position seeking the nomination where I have had the money and the organization to be able to get open headquarters all over the state.”

Biden – a disappointing fourth in Iowa, according to the RealClearPolitics Polling Average – boasted an Iowa Caucuses victory would make him “awful hard to stop me from winning the nomination,” he told Politico.