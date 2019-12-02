Climate change is affecting their local community at least somewhat, 62 percent of American adults said, according to a Pew Research Center poll released on Monday.

The results are a slight increase from the 59 percent who said so in response to the same question in last year’s survey.

Other results in the poll include:

While 82 percent of Democrats or those who lean that way said climate change is affecting their community, only 38 percent of Republicans or those leaning that way agreed.

Geographic area also was a strong indicator, as 72 percent of those in the Pacific region said there was at least some effect of climate change in their local community, while only 54 percent of those living in Mountain states said the same.

Sixty-seven percent of those who live within 25 miles of a coastline said climate change is affecting their local community at least some, while 59 percent of those who live 300 miles or more from the coast said the same.

Among those whose said climate change is affecting their local community, 79 percent identified long periods of unusually hot weather are a major effect, 70 cited severe weather, 69 percent harm to animal wildlife and their habitats, and 67 percent said damage to forests and plant life. In addition, 56 percent said a major effect has been more frequent wildfires or rising sea levels.

The data in this report was drawn from a panel wave conducted between October 1 and October, with 3,627 panelists responding. The margin of error was +/- 2.1 percent.