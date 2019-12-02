Monday on “Fox & Friends,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared his reaction to the White House saying it would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing as President Donald Trump and the national security team travel to London for the annual NATO summit.

Pompeo said it is a “long tradition” to support presidents as they travel overseas, suggesting the committee’s impeachment hearings were scheduled at the same time to “distract” Trump.

“Long tradition that we support presidents when they travel overseas to do their work,” Pompeo advised. “For them to hold hearings back here in Washington to distract America’s president from his important mission overseas, I mean these are some of our most important allies and partners in keeping the American people safe and secure. I regret that they’ve chosen to hold these hearings at the same time that the president and our entire national security team will be traveling to Europe, to London to work on these important matters.”

“It’s very unfortunate,” he added.

