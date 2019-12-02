This past October, Braunwin Windham-Burke of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” revealed that she gives her husband, Sean Burke, threesomes for his birthday. The pair have now revealed the ground rules employed when embarking on this sexual adventure.

Speaking with TooFab, the couple said they have no interest in ever bringing another man into the bedroom and that the girl they choose must be “hot.”

“If it’s right, it’s right,” said Sean Burke.

The threesomes apparently began occurring after the couple suffered a rough patch 12 years ago, during which Braunwyn allegedly cheated on him out of frustration with his traveling for work all the time.

“We are happier than ever,” said Braunwyn. “That was 12 years ago, and we are better than ever. And occasionally, we’ll have a fun threesome.”

Braunwyn revealed on Bravo’s aftershow that she and Sean started partaking in threesome exploits on Sean’s 35th birthday.

“Things had been happening. We were at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for his 35th birthday. We rented out every bottom room. We had friends from everywhere and like everyone lost their damn minds,” she said. “I’ve been with him a long time, everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. So it was sort of like, that would be fun.”

“I kinda was like, this is your birthday present. It started as a joke and then became every monumental birthday, this will be your gift,” she continued. “That’s not a hard and fast rule. But Sean is crazy and you’ve met Sean, he doesn’t seem crazy at all. He’s super nice and buttoned up, but he’s super wild too.”

Braunwyn said that a threesome could not occur with a close friend, saying “that’s a hard and fast rule.”

Hollywood celebrities have been quite revelatory about their sex lives in recent months. Speaking with Playboy in September, “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch said that he asked his wife, Mollie Gates, if she would be okay with an open marriage shortly after their wedding in 2015, which he claimed made their relationship more productive.

“I don’t know how much I can say, because I don’t want my wife to be mad at me. Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F*** you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out,’” he said. “To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old.”

Middleditch admitted that being “part of the lifestyle” is not something he was always interested in but that his sexual urges propelled him to it.

“I self-deprecatingly call myself a pervert, but that’s not what it is,” he says. “I just like it. I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years — enough to be like, ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different.’ But it’s part of me. If that’s part of your being and it feels important to you, find a way to explore it, because repression sucks.”

Actress Demi Moore also revealed in a recent memoir that she engaged in threesomes during her marriage with actor Ashton Kutcher, which he allegedly used as an excuse to cheat on her.