House Republicans advised President Donald Trump to not participate in this week’s impeachment hearings before the Judiciary Committee because “this doesn’t resemble anything that you would find in a court of law,” Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV on Monday.

“We have not even seen the report,” Barr, in his fourth term, told host John Cardillo on “America Talks Live” in an interview. “They have written this report behind partition closed doors.

“They have not let us review it,” he added. “We’re not going to be able to review it.”

Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday prepared their report of on its impeachment investigation. Republicans, seeking to undercut any findings, also released their own document.

The Judiciary Committee begins its hearings Wednesday.

Barr told Cardillo that, not having seen the Democrats’ report, Judiciary Committee members “don’t know what to expect.

“They don’t know what they have there,” he added, noting that ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and other party members told Trump administration officials “there’s no need for you to participate.

“This doesn’t resemble anything that you would find in a court of law.”

The White House on Sunday told Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., that it “cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the president a fair process through additional hearings.”

