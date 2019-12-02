Wednesday’s impeachment hearing with the House Judiciary Committee will be in public from the start, so Republicans will be able to use House rules to get their full questions in, but Democrats are “trying to fiddle with that,” Rep. Andy Biggs said Monday.

“We can use Rule 11, demand a minority hearing as well,” the Arizona Republican said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“I think that would give us more strength, but they have the majority, and I suspect they will continue to run right over us and quite frankly they haven’t been concerned with what the rules have been too much anyway. We will have to keep fighting for every bit of ground we get.”

He said Republicans will remain combative in their defense of President Donald Trump.

“We will be like a speed bump, a stop stick with spikes on it trying to put a flat tire on that truck returning over us,” said Biggs.

Also on Monday, Biggs reacted to former FBI attorney Lisa Page’s interview with The Daily Beast about being the target of Trump’s attacks over her activities while serving in the FBI.

He said Page and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who were involved in an extramarital affair, also were both part of the “cabal” in the FBI to prevent Trump from becoming president. However, Biggs said, she wants to “spin it up” and play victim, which he calls “incredible hutzpah.”

“It’s audacity like you just can’t imagine,” said Biggs. “Here’s somebody who was engaged in the cabal at the top of our police apparatus in this country to thwart a presidential candidate and then once he was there, to try to undermine and delegitimize his presidency. And now she wants to say she’s a victim.”