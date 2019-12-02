Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is “so afraid of Stacey Abrams” that he will pick Atlanta WNBA team co-owner Kelly Loeffler to replace retiring GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told “War Room: Impeachment,” which airs on Newsmax TV.

“Brian Kemp forgot why he won his election,” the second-term Gaetz told the program, hosted by Steve Bannon, Jason Miller, and Raheem Kassam. “He won because of Donald Trump.

“He was able to contrast capitalism with Stacy Abrams’ form of socialism.

“But now, Kemp is so afraid of Stacey Abrams that he thinks that picking this WNBA owner out of the party of Davos is going to somehow persuade people in the Atlanta suburbs to like Kemp more than they do now,” Gaetz said.

Politico reported Sunday that Kemp, a Republican who won a bruising election battle last year over Democrat Abrams, has told party officials that he would name Loeffler to the remainder of Isakson’s term.

She is CEO of a company that trades and stores Bitcoin and is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team. Isakson is retiring because of health reasons.

Trump has urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins, who was first elected in 2012 and is a strong backer of the president.

“It’s so frustrating to see people like Kemp, who are the beneficiaries of the president’s good political fortune and good political charity and gratitude, turn on him like this,” Gaetz said.

