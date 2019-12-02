A new polls shows Michigan Republican John James has surged to a narrow lead over Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., according to Daily Caller.

James leads Peters 44.2%-43.2% in the latest Restoration Political Action Committee polling, the first poll showing James leading, per the report.

“We are not surprised by the results,” Restoration PAC spokesman Dan Curry told Daily Caller. “We thought voters in Michigan would be astonished to know Gary Peters, in his own words, supports ‘many aspects’ of the Green New Deal. The radical plan would kill thousands of jobs and destroy the state’s economy. Understandably, Michigan voters are alarmed by this new information.”

Restoration PAC is a conservative political action committee.

The RealClearPolitics shows Emerson College (Peters plus-6) and MRG polls (Peters plus-3) had the incumbent leading the past two months, while a Target-Insyght/MIRS poll in September had Peters up 16 percentage points.

“No one should be surprised that John James — a successful businessman who has a track record of actually creating jobs — is leading a 30-year career-politician who has demonstrated incompetence when it comes to representing Michiganders,” former John James communications director Ted Goodman told Daily Caller.

“Peters supports Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal and anything else that he thinks will impress the liberal donor class and radical left now in charge of his party.”

Approval ratings from the poll:

James has a plus-21.5 on approval (41.3% approve and just 19.8% disapprove).

Peters has mere a plus-8.3 on approval (37.3%-29%).

The Restoration PAC poll surveyed 600 people, and has a margin of error of roughly 3 percentage points.