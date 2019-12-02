The Senate Intelligence Committee found no evidence in 2017 that Ukraine orchestrated a systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Politico reported Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the investigation.

In the wake of Russia’s election meddling, the GOP-led Intelligence Committee reportedly looked into the theory, recently resurfaced by allies of President TrumpDonald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE, that Kyiv also sought to influence the 2016 vote. But the panel halted the probe in the fall of 2017 after an interview with Alexandra Chalupa, a Democratic consultant linked to the Ukraine meddling allegations, bore no significant information, Politico reported.

Chairman Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrHouse GOP wants Senate Republicans to do more on impeachment McConnell hopes Senate impeachment trial ‘not too lengthy a process’ Bipartisan senators urge national security adviser to appoint 5G coordinator MORE (R-N.C.), reportedly made no other interview requests related to the issue.

The interview with Chalupa had mainly focused on a Politico report from January 2017. In that article, Chalupa has said that the Ukrainian Embassy was “helpful” with her pursuit to expose information about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortWhat if impeachment fails? Hill, Holmes offer damaging impeachment testimony: Five takeaways Impeachment witness knocks GOP over ‘fictional narrative’ MORE. She told the news outlet that she traded information with officials there, and that “if I asked a question, they would provide guidance.”

But she noted that the officials had been “very careful” to not get involved politically in U.S. affairs. The initial Politico article also highlighted that there was little evidence Ukraine had orchestrated a systematic effort to interfere in the election, similar to that perpetrated by the Kremlin.

Chalupa reportedly denied serving as an intermediary between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Ukrainian embassy during her testimony. She also alleged that a Russian active-measure campaign had targeted her.

The DNC has said that Chalupa communicated with the Ukrainian embassy on her own accord.

Chalupa confirmed to Politico that she testified before the panel. Burr declined to comment to Politico and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Burr also refused to comment directly Monday when asked by reporters if his panel had uncovered any evidence of Ukrainian election interference.

Here’s the end of our Q+A with Senate Intel Cmte Chair @SenatorBurr: pic.twitter.com/VGztwulirC — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 3, 2019

The report from Politico comes as unfounded claims that Ukraine attempted to tilt the 2016 vote gain traction among some of Trump’s supporters.

In a July 25 phone call at the center of the House impeachment inquiry, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to look into matters related to CrowdStrike, an internet security company that initially examined the breach of the DNC servers in 2016. The request was an apparent reference to a conspiracy theory that casts doubt on the assessment that Russia was to blame for the hack of the DNC servers.

Republicans have largely stayed away from commenting on Trump’s comment about CrowdStrike.

But others have repeatedly cited Chalupa while defending the president’s request for an investigation. Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) argued this week that both Russia and Ukraine meddled in 2016.

“The fact that Russia was so aggressive does not exclude the fact that [former Ukrainian] President Poroshenko actively worked for Secretary Clinton,” Kennedy said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. He did not cite any evidence for such a claim.

Kennedy was sharply criticized over the remarks, but he doubled down on Monday, citing reports including Politico’s 2017 article.

“But I was asked a question ‘did Ukraine meddle,’ and clearly at least according to these journalists they did,” Kennedy said.

Multiple former administration officials have dismissed allegations of Ukrainian interference. Tom Bossert, a former homeland security adviser in the Trump administration, said in late September that the allegation that Ukraine hacked the DNC was a “completely debunked” conspiracy theory.

Fiona Hill, a former top Russia analyst for the White House, testified before the House last month that the claim was a “fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

Intelligence officials have also briefed senators that Russia engaged in an effort to frame Kyiv for its election interference, according to The New York Times.