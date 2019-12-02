Australian-born singer and songwriter Sia spread some Thanksgiving cheer last week by paying for customers’ purchases at a Walmart in Palm Springs.

Sia, born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, is known among fans for her signature wig and oversized hair bow style.

The singer and music video director is often seen performing with most of her face covered in a black-and-white wig.

Her mysterious and outlandish style has left fans fascinated about the person underneath the costume.

TRENDING: As Americans Enjoy Their Black Friday Buys, FBI Has a Smart TV Warning

Given her face-covering style, it made sense that when Sia walked into a Walmart in Palm Springs, California, as herself sans-wig, nobody thought twice about who she was.

The singer, apparently ready for some holiday fun, pulled out her payment card and began cheerfully paying for the items in several Walmart customers’ carts.

As people began to take notice of what she was doing, the celebrity told curious observers that her name was “just Ci Ci.”

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Video from a customer who did recognize her showed Sia chatting with a toddler in a grocery cart when someone walked up and handed her a bouquet of flowers as a way to show appreciation for her kindness.

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!!” customer Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) wrote on Twitter. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

Met the most beautiful and positive human ever yesterday 🥺 Sia literally has no idea of how much she’s helped me with life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @Sia pic.twitter.com/FjWKBsWNRh — Calex (@alxfromcostco) November 28, 2019

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye’s Concerns About How She Dresses, Says She’s Had an ‘Awakening’

It is unclear how many orders Sia paid for, but the video showed her walking to several payment stations while asking, “Who’s next?”

According to Today, Sia also did the same for customers at a Palm Springs T.J. Maxx.

For the shoppers who encountered Sia this Thanksgiving, it was likely a holiday to remember.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.