(CNBC) — Stocks dropped Monday, the first trading day of December, as investors digested disappointing manufacturing data along with the latest trade news after capping a month that featured blistering gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 264 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.9% — its biggest one-day loss since Oct. 8 — while the Nasdaq Composite closed 1% lower. The major averages started off the session with slight gains before turning lower.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet all dropped at least 1%. Netflix closed nearly 1.5% lower. Roku, which has been one of the hottest stocks of 2019, plummeted more than 15%.

