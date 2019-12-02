A coastal storm will bring snow and gusty winds to the Northeast through Tuesday.

More than a foot of snow has already fallen in the interior Northeast.

Rain will change to snow along the Interstate 95 corridor on Monday.

This storm system has brought snow and wind from the West Coast to the Plains and Midwest since last week. The Northeast is in the midst of its first significant snowstorm of the season from a coastal storm that will continue to snarl travel in parts of the region through Tuesday.

The Weather Channel has named this system Winter Storm Ezekiel.

Happening Now

Snow is falling across a broad area of the Northeast, from Pennsylvania into central and northern New Jersey, New York and New England. Rain showers are affecting areas closer to the coast near Interstate 95, but some of those places should change over to snow later Monday.

Portions of the central and southern Appalachians are also picking up snowfall from this storm.

More than a foot of snow has already fallen in Albany, New York, since Sunday. The top Northeast snow total from this storm so far is 20.7 inches in East Glenville, New York.

Boston, Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, all picked up their first accumulating snow of the season on Sunday.

Current Radar and Weather Conditions (Shown above is the latest radar and current weather conditions in select cities.)

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service across a broad area from Maine to the central and southern Appalachians.

The worst conditions are likely in areas where winter storm warnings are in effect. Some locations in these warnings may be impossible to travel through. Albany and Syracuse, New York; Allentown and Scranton, Pennsylvania; Concord and Manchester, New Hampshire; and Bangor and Portland, Maine, are among the cities under a winter storm warning.

Boston, New York City and Philadelphia are under a winter weather advisory, which means snowfall could affect travel in these areas later Monday into Tuesday.

Winter Weather Alerts (From the National Weather Service.)

Forecast Timing

Monday

The coastal storm will be strengthening and slowly tracking just off the Northeast coast.

Snow is likely to impact travel from the central and southern Appalachians to much of New York state and parts of western and northern New England.

Areas closer to the coast from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston will have rain changing to snow later Monday and Monday evening. Travel should be avoided in these areas Monday afternoon and evening.

Monday’s Forecast (The green shadings depict where rain is expected. Areas that are shaded blue are expected to see snow. Purple-shaded locations may see either rain or snow. Areas in pink are expected to see sleet or freezing rain (ice).)

Tuesday

Snow and gusty winds from this storm will impact the morning commute in eastern New England on Tuesday. Much of the snow should be over with by Tuesday night.

Morning commuters could be affected by snow that fell overnight as far south as the New York City tri-state area.

Tuesday’s Forecast (The green shadings depict where rain is expected. Areas that are shaded blue are expected to see snow. Purple-shaded locations may see either rain or snow. Areas in pink are expected to see sleet or freezing rain (ice).)

Snowfall Forecast

More than 6 inches of additional snow is expected from far northeastern Pennsylvania and far northern New Jersey into the Hudson Valley north of New York City and much of eastern New England. Up to a foot of additional snow can be expected in parts of eastern New England.

The Boston area is forecast to receive more than 6 inches of additional snowfall Monday evening into Tuesday, with heavier totals just north and west of the city.

New York City might pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow through Monday evening. Accumulations could be a couple of inches higher in this area if a band of heavy snow sets up near the Interstate 95 corridor.

Additional Snowfall Forecast

Storm Recap

Winter Storm Ezekiel first entered the West Coast last Tuesday, Nov. 26, when it hit southern Oregon and northwestern California as a bomb cyclone.

The storm then moved slowly eastward across the West, Plains and upper Midwest Nov. 27-30, spreading snow and strong winds through parts of those regions. Snow, freezing rain and sleet spread into the Northeast Dec. 1-2.

Here are some of the top snow totals by state as of late Monday morning.

Arizona: 30 inches at Arizona Snowbowl; 19 inches near downtown Flagstaff

California: 48 inches at Big Bear Resort (elevation 8,500 feet)

Colorado: 15 inches at Wolf Creek Pass

Connecticut: 8.7 inches in North Granby

Idaho: 20 inches (estimated) at Sun Valley Resort

Massachusetts: 16.4 inches in Rowe

Michigan: 28 inches in Gould City; 6 inches in Houghton

Minnesota: 23.5 inches near Lester Park; 21.7 inches in Duluth (ninth heaviest two-day snowfall total on record)

Montana: 15 inches near Marysville

Nebraska: 14 inches in Chadron

Nevada: 12 inches near Incline Village at Diamond Peak Ski Resort

New Hampshire: 14 inches near Greenville

New Jersey: 3.2 inches in Stillwater Township

New Mexico: 16.6 inches near Black Lake

New York: 20.7 inches in East Glenville; 14.5 inches in Albany

North Carolina: 3 inches in Sugar Mountain

North Dakota: 16 inches in Fredonia; 9.3 inches in Fargo

Oregon: 15 inches (estimated) near Rock Creek

Pennsylvania: 9.3 inches in Granville Summit

Rhode Island: 5.3 inches in Burrillville

South Dakota: 30 inches in Lead; 15.9 inches in Rapid City

Tennessee: 1.5 inches in Roan Mountain and Gatlinburg

Utah: 48 inches at Snowbasin Resort (elevation 7,402 feet)

Vermont: 19 inches in Woodford

Virginia: 1 inch near Pattonsville

West Virginia: 2.1 inches near Anjean

Wisconsin: 31 inches near Washburn; 26 inches near Cornucopia

Wyoming: 30 inches in Muddy Gap

Estimated snowfall from Ezekiel in the West, Plains and upper Midwest Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2019.

￼Bomb Cyclone Recap

As this intense storm approached the coasts of southwestern Oregon and northwestern California last Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, it underwent bombogenesis. The storm’s minimum central pressure dropped 43 millibars in 24 hours, far exceeding the criteria of 24 millibars within 24 hours to be deemed a bomb cyclone.

Tuesday night, the pressure dipped to at least 973.4 millibars in Crescent City, California, as Ezekiel made landfall. This value was an unofficial all-time record for the lowest sea-level pressure observed anywhere in the state of California, according to the National Weather Service office in Eureka.

Cape Blanco, Oregon – the notoriously windy spot on the Pacific Northwest coast – recorded a sustained wind of 85 mph with a gust to 106 mph early Tuesday afternoon.

