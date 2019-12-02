Stefan Halper is a crooked Deep State spy and there is ample evidence that proves this.

We reported in April 2019 that the far-left New York Times finally mentioned Stefan Halper as an individual of interest in the Russia hoax. We identified Halper nearly a year earlier as a spy for the corrupt Obama administration.

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department watchdog, the DOJ’s Inspector General’s department, is coming close to finishing its review of events related to the Russia hoax and FISA abuse.

In the last two paragraphs of the post, The Times states –

The inspector general is also scrutinizing another early source of information for the Russia investigation, the people said: Mr. Horowitz’s investigators have been asking questions about the role of Stefan A. Halper, another F.B.I. informant, and his prior work for the bureau. Agents involved in the Russia investigation asked Mr. Halper, an American academic who teaches in Britain, to gather information on Mr. Page and George Papadopoulos, another former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser.

Unfortunately, the Times was again late in reporting the truth. In May of 2018 TGP reported that Halper was identified as the spy working for the Obama Administration to entrap candidate Trump team members –

It has been widely reported that the Obama administration had a spy working inside the Trump campaign. As previously reported internet sleuths have determined who the FBI spy was inside the Trump campaign. Jeff Carlson at theMarketswork on Thursday put together a piece where he places an individual by the name of Stefan Halper as a potential FBI spy into the Trump campaign. (Note that some believe that Obama may have had more than one spy on the Trump campaign).

Last week The New York Times reported that the FBI never placed spies within the Trump campaign. This headline was released by the Times in an effort to downplay the upcoming FISA abuse report due out finally next Monday.

And it’s not until you get to the 14th paragraph of its article where The New York Times admits the FBI had a spy targeting and meeting with Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos.

This completely contradicted their headline!?!

Mr. Trump and his allies have pointed to some of the investigative steps the F.B.I. took as evidence of spying, though they were typical law enforcement activities. For one, agents had an informant, an academic named Stefan A. Halper, meet with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos while they were affiliated with the campaign. The president decried the revelation as an “all time biggest political scandal” when it emerged last year. The F.B.I. did have an undercover agent who posed as Mr. Halper’s assistant during a London meeting with Mr. Papadopoulos in August 2016. And indeed, another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, reportedly pushed Mr. Halper for an ambassadorship in the Trump administration. Mr. Halper turned down the job and told the F.B.I. that Mr. Navarro had made the overture, according to a person familiar with the offer.

Now we have adequate evidence that not only did Halper spy on numerous Trump associates, he was paid handsomely by the US taxpayer to do so.

Svetlana Lokhova, another victim of the deep state in Great Britain, dropped a twitter thread this past weekend that totally destroys any claims by the Deep State and the media that Halper was not a spy –



Halper gets first Spygate contract from DoD in Sept 2015, draws expenses in Dec 2015, incl. trip to London. He is claiming he’s going to speak with “former Russian intelligence officers”, likely to manufacture lies about Flynn who previously cooperated with Ru intel under Obama/2 pic.twitter.com/YtdsY0hDJR — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2019

Halper did not just use informers to spy on @GenFlynn and me. He instigated electronic surveillance. How else a document I sent @GenFlynn in July 2016 was given to Harding of Guardian? (See his lawyers letter) Harding is under investigation by Grassley for receiving CIA leaks/4 pic.twitter.com/KKVDGX8rKY — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2019

“FBI source” using “cover to reach to out to Trump associates” is not spying on the Trump campaign! /6 pic.twitter.com/4ec2Y01EBP — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2019

Another campaign advisor CIA/FBI spy Halper targeted was Stephen Miller. The mysterious Steven Schrage, Halper’s “student” with deep CIA connections invited both Page and Miller to the Cambridge conference where Spygate started in July 2016. /8 pic.twitter.com/9CIDv2GFFb — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2019

Then there is mysterious blonde bombshell FBI’s Azra Turk whom the “cloaked investigator” Halper unleashed on Trump campaign advisor Papadopoulos with a view of entrapping him. This was a Halper October surprise, a headline-grabbing potential arrest 1.5 months before election /10 pic.twitter.com/9D4PgYddAP — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2019

Halper met Page in Cambridge in July 2016, shortly after his return from Moscow. Within days, Wall Street Journal contacts Page with false accusation that he met Putin’s ally. It was also the WSJ who were the first to contact me with false story about Flynn, source was Halper /12 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 30, 2019

Steele is famously described by Richard Dearlove, his former MI6 boss, as a great expert on Russia. Dearlove is also full of praise for his friend and business partner Stef Halper, a good academic and a patriot. Dearlove shares Halper’s top secret mission with WaPo’s Ignatius./14 pic.twitter.com/Ao99Hvr4FH — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 30, 2019

Previously, the meeting between Halper and Page was described as a “chance encounter”. Page recently confirmed that he “had a longstanding relationship with Halper, my conversations with him intensified right in the month before my illegitimate FISA warrant in September 2016”/16 pic.twitter.com/MrRKFWC2GF — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 1, 2019

Having set up two Trump campaign advisors, Gen Flynn and Page, as Russian agents, Halper now moves onto Trump himself! I show in the separate thread how Halper is responsible for the biggest lie in US history: that Trump is a Russian asset. /18 https://t.co/MIQytgzLxl https://t.co/Y9WoXapQ54 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 1, 2019

But Halper absolutely did not speak to Trubnikov or anybody for his bogus study, as the audit shows. Instead, he pocketed another $400,000 of taxpayers’ money. /20 pic.twitter.com/DYxbGsiv7I — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 1, 2019

The intensity of Halper’s activities and payments tracks the progress of the campaign. The burst of activity in July 2016 coincides with the kick-off of the official campaign: the conventions, the debates etc. It’s going to reach a climax in October, just before the vote. /22 pic.twitter.com/0icHRcDzyc — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 1, 2019

Stefan Halper should be in prison or hung for his actions related to the attempted coup of candidate and President Donald J. Trump and his related crimes and slander related to numerous innocent individuals surrounding the Trump team.

