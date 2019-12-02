https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/svetlana-lokhova-drops-devastating-evidence-deep-state-operative-stefan-halper-spied-on-her-general-flynn-papadopoulos-carter-page-and-more/

Stefan Halper is a crooked Deep State spy and there is ample evidence that proves this.

We reported in April 2019 that the far-left New York Times finally mentioned Stefan Halper as an individual of interest in the Russia hoax.  We identified Halper nearly a year earlier as a spy for the corrupt Obama administration.

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department watchdog, the DOJ’s Inspector General’s department, is coming close to finishing its review of events related to the Russia hoax and FISA abuse.

In the last two paragraphs of the post, The Times states

The inspector general is also scrutinizing another early source of information for the Russia investigation, the people said: Mr. Horowitz’s investigators have been asking questions about the role of Stefan A. Halper, another F.B.I. informant, and his prior work for the bureau.

Agents involved in the Russia investigation asked Mr. Halper, an American academic who teaches in Britain, to gather information on Mr. Page and George Papadopoulos, another former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser.

Unfortunately, the Times was again late in reporting the truth.  In May of 2018 TGP reported that Halper was identified as the spy working for the Obama Administration to entrap candidate Trump team members –

It has been widely reported that the Obama administration had a spy working inside the Trump campaign.

As previously reported internet sleuths have determined who the FBI spy was inside the Trump campaign.

Jeff Carlson at theMarketswork on Thursday put together a piece where he places an individual by the name of Stefan Halper as a potential FBI spy into the Trump campaign. (Note that some believe that Obama may have had more than one spy on the Trump campaign).

Last week The New York Times reported that the FBI never placed spies within the Trump campaign.  This headline was released by the Times in an effort to downplay the upcoming FISA abuse report due out finally next Monday.

And it’s not until you get to the 14th paragraph of its article where The New York Times admits the FBI had a spy targeting and meeting with Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos.

This completely contradicted their headline!?!

Mr. Trump and his allies have pointed to some of the investigative steps the F.B.I. took as evidence of spying, though they were typical law enforcement activities. For one, agents had an informant, an academic named Stefan A. Halper, meet with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos while they were affiliated with the campaign. The president decried the revelation as an “all time biggest political scandal” when it emerged last year.

The F.B.I. did have an undercover agent who posed as Mr. Halper’s assistant during a London meeting with Mr. Papadopoulos in August 2016. And indeed, another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, reportedly pushed Mr. Halper for an ambassadorship in the Trump administration.

Mr. Halper turned down the job and told the F.B.I. that Mr. Navarro had made the overture, according to a person familiar with the offer.

Now we have adequate evidence that not only did Halper spy on numerous Trump associates, he was paid handsomely by the US taxpayer to do so. 

Svetlana Lokhova, another victim of the deep state in Great Britain, dropped a twitter thread this past weekend that totally destroys any claims by the Deep State and the media that Halper was not a spy –

Stefan Halper should be in prison or hung for his actions related to the attempted coup of candidate and President Donald J. Trump and his related crimes and slander related to numerous innocent individuals surrounding the Trump team.

