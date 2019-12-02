I will never bow before the altar of Baal. It is time we stand up to the alphabet homosexual offal cabals that think they can force and bully their chosen sexual perversions to be accepted as normal. Their arguments for invasion into every facet of culture are not persuasive; they are an insult to sanity.

Their plexus of professional complainers are exhausting and offensive. They’re not turning sentiment in their favor; they are making people resent them, as opposed to previous times when people were basically indifferent toward them.

When those who embrace and/or practice a variant lifestyle attempt to mandate acceptance it amounts to a de facto participation, which is where the line must be drawn.

The Hallmark Channel holiday movies are thematic love stories; man meets woman – woman meets man; there’s a period of aloofness or tension, but in the end they fall in love and live happily ever after. The movies are family viewable, i.e., devoid of onscreen sex, cursing and the notion happiness can be derived from marital infidelity.

The fact that these wholesome movies also do not promote homosexuality has anti-traditional-family groups enraged. How dare there be family-oriented programming that for the most part portrays “white and heterosexual” story lines. (See: “Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Under Fire From The Diversity Police,” Karen Townsend, HotAir, Dec. 1,2019.)

The reason skin color is mentioned is in hopes of arousing the support of social malcontents who search for reasons to claim insult based upon melanin content.

Let these groups continue their morally opprobrious programming on the networks where they’ve already taken control of content and creative departments. True Christians and those who simply support traditional family dynamics are not trying to force the mainstream networks into running programming that is consistent with our belief system. Instead we have seen a proliferation of family-friendly networks come into existence.

If people want to feast upon programming that is anti-God, anti-Christian, anti-America, anti-traditional family, ad nauseam, good for them. There are plenty of stations eagerly waiting to take their money.

They don’t have the right to force their wanton immorality upon the masses. I have the right to decide what I want to accept, participate in and am party to. Until the right to “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is written out of the Declaration of Independence, it’s a violation of our most basic individual rights and freedoms for Americans to be forced to support sexual deviance.

If we wants programming that’s consistent with our biblical beliefs and/or moral standards, it’s our right. We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights including the right to embrace Christo-centric behavior.

It’s time for the overwhelming majority of people who do not support immorality subverting our culture to stand up and be counted.

We have the right to say no to homosexual predators who prey upon young, impressionable minds by pretending to be what they are not and reading books to children in libraries. It is our right to say no to any attempt to have sodomite preachers infiltrate our church.

Blind fools and those ignorant of the Bible, such as Democrat Pete Buttigieg, claim Christians have “this totally warped idea of what Christianity should be like in the public sphere.” Christianity is to be the same whether in private or in public.

People like Buttigieg push a narrative that the Bible is about “inclusion.” That’s a bastardization of truth, because the Word of God from Genesis to Revelation speaks more about the penalty of eternal separation from God, i.e., hell, than heaven. This despite the number of false teachers Google prominently displays in searches. Google is motivated to do so by the “prince of liars” because in so doing it supports the lie people like Buttigieg espouse about Scripture.

I am an ordained minister and student of Scripture, and regardless of what the socially immoral would have people believe, God does not condone sin.

The British judge who ruled that the Bible’s teachings on gender are “incompatible with human dignity” is correct if he is defining human dignity based upon sodomitic behavior.

Christians and those who refuse to approve a behavior that is being forced upon the people cannot be compelled to comply with abnormal and degenerate behavior. We have alternatives to sending our children to schools where a boy claiming to be a girl can shower with your daughter.

The Bible has set forth examples and God-breathed verses for us to live by. I take literally 1 Samuel 7:4: “Then the children of Israel did put away Baalim and Ashtaroth, and served the LORD only.” (KJV)

We are not compelled to allow the depravity of the lost to dictate our behavior as Christians. We must continue to start our own broadcast networks, with quality family programming that doesn’t celebrate sexual depravity, marital infidelity and the occult. It’s time those of us who are in fact Christians, refuse to bow to the pressure of Satan’s minions. Capitulation to that which is unacceptable and inconsistent with the word of God is disobedience.