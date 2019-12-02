George Conway takes shots at President Donald Trump on Twitter all the time. This time he did so in a public response to his wife, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

After some, um, strange comments from Joe Biden went viral, Kellyanne Conway shared the clip of “Creepy Joe” and remarked, “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

A few minutes later, George Conway quote-tweeted that and responded, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]