Just days ago Bloomberg News publicly proclaimed its 2020 presidential election campaign bias: It would NOT investigate Democrat candidates.

But it would continue to do so against President Trump.

Now the president’s 2020 campaign has responded by de-credentialing the news organization.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager, released a statement on Monday explaining the necessity of the response to an announced bias.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” he said.

“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump. As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly. Presented with this new policy from Bloomberg News, our campaign was forced to determine how to proceed,” he said.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events. We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh remarked about Monday’s announcement, saying, “I think the White House ought to do the same thing.”

“Just stop credentialing anybody from Bloomberg, since they’ve openly said they’re not going to cover any Democrats, good or bad.”

He added: “Michael Bloomberg will never be elected president. I can say it with nearly ontological certitude.”

Howard Kurtz at Fox News had written about Bloomberg News’ announcement.

“This is a journalistic giant, churning out 5,000 stories a day, some of them market-moving. Bloomberg News has 2,700 journalists spread across 150 bureaus around the globe, along with a television network, a magazine and those extremely lucrative Wall Street terminals.”

He continued, “But after the 77-year-old billionaire jumped into the Democratic race, the news service’s editor-in-chief, John Micklethwait, issued an edict to his staff. ‘We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation),’ the memo said. And that prohibition would extend to his rivals in the party because ‘We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently.'”

Kurtz explained that puts everyone from Biden to Bernie to Booker to Bloomberg “off-limits.”

“But its team ‘will continue to investigate the Trump administration as the government of the day,'” he wrote.

“If you wanted to come up with a policy that would seem to favor Bloomberg and his re-adopted party – he ran for mayor as a Republican – while disadvantaging the man whose job he wants, it would be hard to beat this,” Kurtz wrote.

“I get that it’s a messy situation, but this is a compromise that satisfies precisely no one. If Bloomberg’s family (and presumably Joe Biden’s son) are off-limits, are Donald Trump’s kids still fair game? Bloomberg News has always been squeamish about covering its founder. A similarly restrictive policy was in place during Mayor Bloomberg’s 12-year tenure. But now he’s running for the highest office in the land. What issue doesn’t in some way touch on the presidential campaign?”

He noted, “Megan Murphy, Bloomberg’s former Washington bureau chief, tweeted that the policy was ‘ridiculous’ and ‘not journalism.'”