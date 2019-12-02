President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for claiming to Iowa voters over the weekend he had “spent a lot of time” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during his White House years.

“Joe Biden claims has ‘spent a lot of time’ with Kim Jong Un,” Francis Brennan, Trump campaign director of strategic response, said Sunday on Twitter. “That is FALSE.

“Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met,” he said.

In talking with Iowans over the weekend as part of his eight-day “No Malarkey” tour across The Hawkeye State, Biden talked about the dangers of embracing dictators like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I know them,” Biden told voters. “Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not.

“Kim Jong Un has no illusions about whether I know him or not.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks,” Biden added. “They know.”

Other news reports noted that Biden initially referred to North Korea’s dictator as “Kim Jong Un in South Korea,” though that part of the former vice president’s speech was not included in Brennan’s post.

In a commentary last month, the official Korean Central News Agency called Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick” because of his attacks on the country’s leaders.

The agency, which spelled Biden as “Baiden” in some versions of its commentary, said the former vice president had “reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity” of Pyongyang’s leadership, which deserved “merciless punishment.”