President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign will not give press credentials to Bloomberg News reporters for its events until the outlet decides to reverse its controversial editorial decision not to investigate its founder Michael Bloomberg or other Democratic candidates, a campaign official said Monday.

“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “As president Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly. Presented with this new policy from Bloomberg News, our campaign was forced to determine how to proceed.”

Parscale went on to explain that “the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events” and that they will “determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis” until the outlet publicly reverses itself on the matter.

After liberal billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announced his candidacy for president last month, Bloomberg News editorial and research’s editor in chief John Micklethwait wrote in a memo to staffers that the outlet will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike,” generating considerable backlash from journalists. Notably, former Bloomberg News politics director Kathy Kiely said that the rules “relegate his political writers to stenography journalism.”

In addition to criticisms of political propaganda, the decision also raises questions related to federal election rules, according to former former FEC Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky.

“The problem with what Bloomberg [News] has announced is that they are not going to be giving equal coverage to all opposing candidates.They’re only going to be covering one opposing candidate, and that’s Donald Trump,” Spakovsky said last week. “I think if a complaint were to be filed with the FEC, where I served for two years, there would be serious questions raised whether this policy violates this particular provision of the FEC.”