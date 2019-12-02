President Donald Trump on Monday responded to former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who recently told The Daily Beast that her “heart drops” when he tweets about her because of his repeated attacks over her relationship with former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok and their texts discussing their opposition to Trump.

Page said in the interview that “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

Trump tweeted on Monday: “When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed’, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

Page resigned after members of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team uncovered her texts with Strzok, who was dismissed from Mueller’s team because of them. The Department of Justice Inspector General is expected to release a report on the FBI’s conduct while investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election soon. Page said she expects the report to confirm that she acted without bias.

“While it would be nice to have the IG confirm publicly that my personal opinions had absolutely no bearing on the course of the Russia investigations, I don’t kid myself that the fact will matter very much for a lot of people,” she said. “The President has a very loud megaphone.”