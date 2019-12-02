President Donald Trump slammed disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Monday after Page joined Twitter over the weekend and gave her first interview to the media in which she portrayed herself as a victim.

Trump tweeted: “When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed’, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

Trump’s tweet came in response to Page joining Twitter over the weekend and giving her first media interview to a highly sympathetic writer.

Page, who was involved in an extramarital affair with fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, said that she decided to speak out now because she claimed Trump mocked her with a “fake orgasm” at a campaign rally eight weeks ago.

Page’s claim of why she decided to come forward now was met with skepticism online, as many were quick to point out that the highly anticipated report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz into alleged FBI misconduct against the 2016 Trump campaign is set to be released within a matter of days.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway noted on Twitter: “Page is quoted saying something about how she decided to speak out (not because the IG report is about to make her and her cohorts look bad) but because Trump faked an orgasm to mock her for her infidelities.”

Page and Strzok, who worked on back-to-back investigations into then-candidate Trump and Hillary Clinton, exchanged numerous text messages that showed an extreme anti-Trump and pro-Clinton bias.

In an August 2016 exchange, Page asked Strzok, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Strzok responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Other notable text messages between the two:

March 3, 2016:

Page: “God trump is a loathsome human.” Strzok: “Omg [Trump’s] an idiot.” Page: “He’s awful.” Strzok: “God Hillary should win 100,000,000-0.”

July 26, 2016, during the Democratic National Convention:

Page: “Yeah, it is pretty cool. [Clinton] just has to win now. I’m not going to lie, I got a flash of nervousness yesterday about trump. The sandernistas have the potential to make a very big mistake here …” Strzok: “I’m not worried about them. I’m worried about the anarchist Assanges who will take fed information and disclose it to disrupt. We’ve gotta get the memo and brief and case filing done.”

July 31, 2016:

Strzok: “And damn [the opening of the investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion] feels momentous. Because this matters. The other one [the Clinton investigation] did, too, but that was to ensure we didn’t F something up. This matters because this MATTERS. So super glad to be on this voyage with you.”

August 15, 2016:

Strzok: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s [Andrew McCabe] office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

May 18, 2017:

Strzok: “For me, and this case [the Russia collusion investigation, which Strzok was a part of until being removed for bias], I personally have a sense of unfinished business. I unleashed it with [the Clinton investigation]. Now I need to fix it and finish it.”​ Strzok: “you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”

November 9, 2016, the day after Trump won the election:

Page: “Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society.”