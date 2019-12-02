At the NATO Summit in London this week, efforts are being made to not have President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appear together too often by themselves so as not to damage Johnson’s chances of remaining at Downing Street, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

Johnson’s conservative supporters are aware of the chaos Trump can cause by disrupting diplomatic norms, especially since Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has already made the prime minister’s close ties with the president an election issue.

Corbyn has also emphasized fears many Britons have that plans for a free-trade deal with the U.S. could harm their National Health Service (NHS).

Earlier this year during a state visit to the UK, Trump suggested that the seven-decade-old NHS would be negotiable during trade talks after Brexit, according to CNBC.

Corbyn has said a trade agreement with the U.S. negotiated by the conservatives could increase the price of medications and warned that Johnson would sell parts of the NHS to American businesses after Brexit.

No bilateral meetings are scheduled between Trump and Johnson, although the two leaders will both attend events as part of the NATO Summit, the Examiner reported. The only known instances during the visit where the two will be together is at a welcome ceremony for Trump and a dinner at Buckingham Palace.

A senior Trump administration official said Trump was “absolutely cognizant of not, again, wading into other country’s elections,” referring to comments the president made last month that Corbyn would be “so bad” for Britain.