A Biden campaign staffer struggled today to whip up the energy for the candidate, and could be because there were so few people in attendance.

Before a small crowd in Iowa, the staffer chided the audience for their lack of energy.

Warning: you might have trouble containing yourself from the excitement generated at this Biden campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/uBSmmCNWKI — Obama Illustrated (@ObamaIllustratd) December 2, 2019

“Come on, you can do better than that,” he lectured.

“Fired up!” he shouted, as the audience weakly responded, “Ready to go.”

He repeated it three more times, waving his arms in a vain attempt to increase the enthusiasm.

But his waving arms weren’t enough to keep in going, and the chants ended as quickly as they began.

At another stop in Emmetsburg, Biden played to dozens in attendance.

At an event more fitting for a state representative candidate, Biden attacked Trump before the small crowd:

Biden tells voters here that Trump “has soiled the soul of this country.” Recalls him mocking a reporter with a disability, and says it’s like those bullies who mocked him as a child for his stutter pic.twitter.com/TjTXSNgXRH — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) December 2, 2019

He jokingly claimed a ringing cell phone was President Trump seeking his advice:

A phone rings at this Biden stop in Emmetsburg, IA. Biden makes a joke again that it’s the president calling him but he’s too busy to talk. “He wants to know who our NATO allies are. He hasn’t figured it out yet.” (Crowd laughs) “It’s almost true.” #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/cC9VyqOf5L — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) December 2, 2019

These weren’t deceptive angles. The crowd is just plain tiny:

Here’s the room full of people waiting for @JoeBiden in Emmetsburg, IA this morning. pic.twitter.com/KEKBS3h3vA — Paige Godden (@PaigeGodden) December 2, 2019