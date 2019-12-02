This is what Jews on college campuses across America may soon have to face: people who believe that an intifada should be launched against them. On November 15, 2019, at a pro-Gaza rally in Times Square in New York, speakers led the crowd in chanting. “There is only one solution: Intifada, revolution!” and “Intifada in every classroom.”

AsMemri reports, Nerdeen Kiswani of an organization called Within Our Lifetime shouted, “Intifada! Intifada! There is only one solution: Intifada, revolution!” Husam Kaid of the City College New York branch of Students for Justice in Palestine, echoed, “There is only one solution: Intifada, revolution!” He shouted, “The intifada does not have to be in Gaza or Palestine! We’re going to have an intifada in every classroom! We are going to have an intifada on every college campus! We are going to shut down all the Zionist events and start an Intifada everywhere!”

Kaid yelled, “Just the other day, as Gaza was being bombed, the Zionist leader, Consul general Dani Dayan, was invited to speak at Harvard law and 100 students walked out of his talk and they shut the whole event down! Got to do that on every college campus! Let’s shut down all the Zionists and start an intifada everywhere we are!”

Sayel Kayed, a pro-BDS activist belonging to American Muslims for Palestine, yelled, “We are here today to let everybody know that Palestine has a right to defend itself. Palestine. We have a right to resistance. It is a God-given right. People ask, ‘Does Israel have a right to exist?’ No! Israel has no right to exist on Palestinian land.” He called out to the crowd, “Does Israel have a right to exist?

The crowd yelled back, “No!”

Kayed: “Does Israel have a right to exist?”

Crowd: “No!”

Kayed: “Does Palestine have a right to resist it?”

Crowd: “Yes!”

Kayed: “Does Palestine have a right to resist it?”

Crowd: “Yes!”

Kayed then made abundantly clear what he meant when he said, “Israel has no right to exist on Palestinian land.” He yelled, “Palestine is all of Palestine: from the river to the sea.”

He added, “It is not that complicated. Give us our land back and you will have peace. Otherwise, resistance to the end until every inch of Palestine is free.” He shouted, “Free, free, Palestine. Are we going to join the struggle?”

Crowd: “Yes!”

Kayed: “When Palestine resists, is that terrorism?”

Crowd: “No!”

According to the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, during the Second Intifada, 887 of the 1,137 Israelis murdered in attacks from September 2000 – 2005 were civilians. Just between May 2001 and May 2002 there were these massacres: five Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at the HaSharon Mall in May 2001; 21 Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at the Dolphinarium Discotheque in June 2001; 15 Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at Sbarro’s Pizza in August 2001, including six children and a 31-year-old woman who was the only child of her parents and was five months pregnant; 11 Israelis murdered in a bus bombing on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem on December 1, 2001; 12 more Israelis murdered the very next day in a Haifa suicide bombing; 11 more Israelis murdered in a bus attack 10 days later in Immanuel; six Israelis murdered in an attack at a bas-mitzvah in January 2002; 11 more Jews killed in an attack on a yeshiva in March 2002, including a five-month-old child; 11 Jews murdered in a bombing at café Moment in March 2002; 30 Israelis killed as they celebrated Passover in Netanya on March 27, 2002; 16 Israelis murdered in a suicide bombing four days later at the Matzah restaurant, and 16 Israelis murdered in Rishon LeZion in May 2002.

Video of rally below:

[embedded content]