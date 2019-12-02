In a resurfaced 2017 video clip, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks about other kids playing with his blonde leg hair when he worked as a lifeguard and how he’s “loved kids jumping” on his “lap.”

“I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, that turn blonde in the sun,” Biden recalled. “And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They’d look at it.”

“So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap. And I’ve loved kids jumping on my lap,” he continued, according to The Daily Caller. “And I tell you what, the men are now all men. The guys I worked with down here, and they’re all guys at the time, they’re all good men.”

Mr. Biden has a history of getting into other people’s personal space, especially women and children.

Though the strange clip hit social media on Sunday, it appears to be an extension of a bizarre video that already resurfaced in September, where the former VP rambled on to children about a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop” who allegedly threatened him.

According to Fox News, the video was originally taken at a 2017 ceremony for the renaming of the Brown-Burton-Winchester Park to the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center.

“And Corn Pop was a bad dude,” Biden told the children surrounding him, according to Townhall. “And he ran a bunch of bad boys. And back in those days — to show how things have changed — one of the things you had to use, if you used Pomade in your hair, you had to wear a baby cap. And so he was up on the board and wouldn’t listen to me. I said, ‘Hey, Esther, you! Off the board, or I’ll come up and drag you off.’ Well, he came off, and he said, ‘I’ll meet you outside.’”

“My car was mostly, these were all public housing behind us, “Mr. Biden continued. “My car — there was a gate on here. I parked my car outside the gate. And he said, ‘I’ll be waiting for you. He was waiting for me with three guys with straight razors. Not a joke. There was a guy named Bill Wright the only white guy and he did all the pools. He was a mechanic. And I said, ‘What am I gonna do?’ And he said. ‘Come down here in the basement, where all the mechanics — where all the pool builder is.’ You know the chain, there used to be a chain that went across the deep end. And he cut off a six-foot length of chain, and folded it up and he said, ‘You walk out with that chain, and you walk to the car and say, ‘you may cut me man, but I’m gonna wrap this chain around your head.’”

Things only escalated from there, according to Biden. “I walked out with the chain,” he said. “And I walked up to my car. And in those days, you remember the straight razors, you had to bang ’em on the curb, gettin’ em rusty, puttin’ em in the rain barrel, gettin’ em rusty? And I looked at him, but I was smart, then. I said, ‘First of all,’ I said, ‘when I tell you to get off the board, you get off the board, and I’ll kick you out again, but I shouldn’t have called you Esther Williams, and I apologize for that. I apologize.’ But I didn’t know that apology was gonna work.”

“He said, ‘you apologize to me?’” added Biden. “I said, ‘I apologize but not for throwing you out, but I apologize for what I said.’ He said, ‘OK,’ closed that straight razor, and my heart began to beat again.”

