It’s finally that time of year again!

First Lady Melania Trump, who was formally a supermodel, unveiled her delightful Christmas decor at the White House on Sunday night — and this year the First Lady chose to go with a patriotic theme.

“‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the [White House!” Mrs. Trump captioned a video of a tour of the Christmas decor via Twitter. "I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!”

And, indeed, the "Spirt of America” is on full display, this year. Mrs. Trump chose decorations that paid homage to lost service members and Gold Star families and gave a nod to each state and territory.

"A Gold Star Family Tree — adorned with golden stars and patriotic ribbons in honor of those who lost an immediate family member serving in the armed forces — greets visitors to the East Wing,” the New York Post reports. "The official White House Christmas tree, towering more than 18 feet tall, is decorated with handmade paper flowers representing the floral emblems of each state and territory.”

"In the State Dining room, a gingerbread house on display features the South Portico of the White House and landmarks from across the country, including the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge, Space Needle, Mount Rushmore, the Alamo, the Gateway Arch and the Liberty Bell,” the report added.

Mrs. Trump also featured a tree ornament spelling out the words "Be Best,” a nod to her prime initiative as First Lady. According to WhiteHouse.gov, the mission of the initiative "is to focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health. BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.”

The night before the unveiling, Mrs. Trump posted photos of volunteers from across the country helping to decorate "the People’s House.”

"Volunteers are hard at work at the [White House]. Thank you to all who came all across our great nation to decorate the People’s House. Looking forward to view it tomorrow evening! #ChristmasWhiteHouse,” she captioned the photos.

Volunteers are hard at work at the @WhiteHouse. Thank you to all who came all across our great nation to decorate the People’s House. Looking forward to view it tomorrow evening! #ChristmasWhiteHouse🎄 pic.twitter.com/SUhhXr4DD7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2019

But the decor has been in the works since July, reports TIME magazine:

The 2019 White House holiday decor has been in the works for months. The First Lady began her planning back in July, according to a White House statement. “She was dead on schedule,” says Coleen Christian Burke, author of Christmas with the First Ladies, a book that chronicles Christmas at the White House starting from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Michelle Obama.

#Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I’m looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/oxt6Bdggcl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 24, 2019

“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet,” the First Lady said in a statement, according to the Post.

“No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation,” she added. “Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

WATCH:

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

