In a soon-to-be-aired documentary centered around U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his circus-like confirmation process, the conservative justice reportedly rips into the the “modern-day liberal and suggests that the Left has been more of an impediment to him over his career than even the Ku Klux Klan.

“I felt as though, in my life, I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me,” Thomas reportedly says in the documentary, according to ABC News. “We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff.’”

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal,” the justice continued. “They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you.”

The documentary, titled, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” is set to air on PBS in 2020, according to Manifold Productions, an independent film and television production company.

“Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill,” the production company describes the documentary. “With unprecedented access, the producers interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours of interview time, over many months. Justice Thomas tells his entire life’s story, looking directly at the camera, speaking frankly to the audience.”

“Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience,” Manifold Productions adds.

The trailer for the documentary was first released at the end of October, though it’s received new life since ABC News’ scoop on Justice Thomas’ harsh words about the “modern-day liberal.”

In the trailer, Thomas claims he was targeted by the Left because he dared to think in a way a black man was not expected or allowed to.

“I mean, come on, we know what this is all about,” he says at the end of the trailer. “This is the wrong black guy; he has to be destroyed.”

Thomas, who was nominated for the Supreme Court in 1991 by then-President George H. W. Bush, underwent a rocky confirmation process after he was accused of dubious acts of sexual misconduct by Anita Hill.

“Senator, I would like to start by saying unequivocally, uncategorically, that I deny each and every single allegation against me today that suggested in any way that I had conversations of a sexual nature or about pornographic material with Anita Hill, that I ever attempted to date her, that I ever had any personal sexual interest in her, or that I in any way ever harassed her,” Thomas said before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 11, 1991, according to American Rhetoric.

Thomas went on call the hearings a “circus,” a “national disgrace,” and most memorably, “a high-tech lynching.”

“This is not a closed room,” he said. “There was an FBI investigation. This is not an opportunity to talk about difficult matters privately or in a closed environment. This is a circus. It’s a national disgrace.”

“And from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I’m concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you,” Thomas declared. “You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. — U.S. Senate, rather than hung from a tree.”

