Oscar winner Charles Randolph, who also wrote the upcoming Fox News drama ‘Bombshell,’ will pen the drama about the embattled startup commercial real estate company.

The meteoric rise and dramatic fall of WeWork and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann will be getting the feature film treatment.

Universal and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions have fast-tracked a film to be written by Oscar winner Charles Randolph — the screenwriter behind The Big Short and upcoming Fox news drama Bombshell — about the embattled startup commercial real estate company.

Randolph will be adapting the extensive reporting from Katrina Brooker, senior contributing writer for Fast Company, as well as her upcoming book, to be published by W.W. Norton, which focuses on the intertwined lives and ambitions of Masayoshi Son — CEO of Softbank and massive investor in WeWork — and Neumann. Brooker has conducted in-depth interviews with Adam Neumann and dozens of sources within SoftBank and WeWork, which has been mired in controversy since its failed IPO.

Randolph will also produce the untitled project.

Blumhouse recently produced Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice, about Roger Ailes and his rise to become the Republican Party’s de facto leader as the chairman and CEO of Fox News to the sexual misconduct accusations that ended his career. The production outfit and Universal will next release holiday slasher movie Black Christmas, out Dec. 13.

Randolph is repped by CAA, Lighthouse and Loeb & Loeb.