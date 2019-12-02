Something remarkable happened this past weekend. So remarkable, in fact, that I wanted to share it with everyone (after receiving permission to do so). The story once again involves quantum physicist Deep Prasad. Regular readers will recall Deep from previous interviews I did with him about his quantum computing company (ReactiveQ) and his new venture where a group of professionals is attempting to hunt down more solid evidence about the UFOs the Navy has been talking about.

One thing I’d always wondered about Deep is how and why he became so interested – some might say obsessed – with the topic of UFOs and perhaps extraterrestrials. He’s a busy guy with a lot on his plate, trying to change the world of quantum computing. Why would he be on such a quest? He had previously hinted that he’d had an “experience” earlier that unleashed his interest, and that he might talk about it at a later date.

Well, on Thanksgiving, that date arrived. In a massive Twitter thread, Deep decided to come clean and share his experience with the world. Having obtained his consent, I’m going to republish it here for you. I’ve cleaned it up a bit to remove Twitter thread formatting, broke it up into paragraphs for better readability and corrected a couple of typos, but aside from that, these are his own words. And the story is out there. Way out there. And yes… it involves extraterrestrials. This is kind of long, but if you have even the slightest interest in this topic, I assure you it will be worth the time. I’ll add my own comments and conclusions at the end, but first, let’s let the man speak for himself.

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

It’s Thanksgiving, and this is going to be a rather complicated post. It’s also objectively not a good idea for me to write it given every Scientist has a target on their back in the UFO community (rightly so) and given that I am still a tech CEO.

Near the beginning of this year (February 1st), I had the most absurd, world-changing experience of my life. It happened in broad daylight at 9:40 in the morning in my home. More specific details will be for another time when I have a better safety net and can expand more. But to put it simply: I was paralyzed against my will, could not move, and saw 3 entities that had no-chill. Could I be crazy? Sure. Do I think I am? Obviously not. Could this have been a hallucination? I can’t prove it wasn’t or I wouldn’t be so worried about sharing this.

These entities projected hundreds/thousands of sentences and paragraphs in a language that looked like a marriage of Japanese and Egyptian hieroglyphics. I was terrified that I could barely move and was in complete disbelief at what was happening. I’d go back and forth between, convincing myself that I was having some sort of seizure or had fallen unconscious and that there was no way this was happening, to downright fear realizing that it all felt more real than reality.

I was scared that I couldn’t move and was not in control of the situation yet could think perfectly straight. My mind was racing. “These things are really real? Is this really happening right now? Are my family and friends ready for this if it ever happens to them? Are they going to kill me? How do I convey that I don’t want to die and that I’m not a threat?”

At the same time, I was trying to make sense of the symbols. It was incredibly frustrating that I couldn’t understand or translate them. The sentences and paragraphs would keep flipping rapidly and the only English word I saw, at least 3 times, was the word, “DNA”. This means that whoever or whatever was doing this (even if it’s my brain), clearly understood English. But was choosing not to use it for everything. The image of my room would disappear when I raised my head a little. But it was hard to do that and I would feel extremely nauseous.

When it disappeared I realized I was no longer in my room but somewhere else. When I would put my head back down, the image of my room would come back on again and the symbols were back on again. I decided to stop fighting what was happening and for some reason no longer felt fear but total fascination. The fear feeling would come back every now and then, but by this point, I was astutely observing everything that was going on. The color of their suits, their size, their mannerisms, the feeling that my mood was being rapidly cycled, etc.

After a certain point, one of them jumped on top of me. And slowly walked towards my head. Right before it did this, it was on the ground near my TV and displaying these beautiful golden holograms in the middle of its suit. These golden sparkles would jump around it too. When I saw this, I immediately rolled my eyes and said “This is a f***ing joke. What is wrong with me? What are these things??” Because I assure you, they did not look like what you expect of an “ET”. These things seemed etheric in nature. Hard to describe.

Once it was on me, it walked towards me so slowly and cautiously that I felt I was being treated like an animal. I felt this weird light hitting the top of my head. And suddenly I got hit with the most blissful, euphoric feeling I have ever felt. I will try my best to describe it: It felt like the Universe was sentient and aware of my existence. The feeling was of warmth and nostalgia(?), it was like a reminder that space is teeming with life and that we’re all related to each other by virtue of existing. I use the word “oneness”, which meant nothing to me before.

After a few minutes(?) of experiencing this, I got knocked out/lost consciousness. And woke up “instantly”. Not a minute had gone by since the experience started. I was heaving and looking around completely shocked at what just happened. I couldn’t believe no time had passed. I STILL didn’t think what had happened could be authentic, but I question it less today than I did when it first happened. This all happened around an interesting time in my life. I had spent roughly 3 months in UFOlogy which is why I doubted the experience since I was biased.

I was debating whether to delete all my tweets on the subject because I was starting to think it was all one big scam and I was disgruntled with the lack of hard evidence. This pushed me over the edge and made me double down on my obsession. I decided I needed to find more people who had these experiences. So I got in contact with the Toronto CE-5 group (which I left after 2 sessions cause one of the guys running it was a total lunatic). I booked a ticket to the SCU conference and would meet Hal and Lue Elizondo the next month. I needed to know.

I needed to know who these people were, what was going on and if I had officially gone crazy. A lot of you have followed me since post SCU, and I only learned more and more. My life got weirder days after this experience. Very, very weird. First of all, another thing that had happened a few weeks before this was the suicide of someone in my circle. We were not that close but I looked up to him/related to him. Finding out about his death had me traumatized. It was affecting my work &on top of that my inner debunker/believer battles didn’t help.

Yet after the experience, I realized that feeling of oneness had not gone away. The euphoria part, sure. But I was WAYYY better off mentally. I had no more anxiety, no depression or stress or trauma. It was impossible to feel fear. I literally could not feel fear no matter how hard I tried. I felt love for everyone, and it was very hard to make me mad. When I did, it wouldn’t last very long and sizzle out fast. I was objectively the better version of myself. My beliefs in God changed almost instantly too. I went from an atheist to being spiritual.

I started having dreams of seeing the inside of some of the UAPs we so commonly hear about. Mostly saucers and Orbs. Some of my dream characters spoke only through telepathy. I had never in my life dreamed such things until this year. I’d experience impossible electrical anomalies wherever I went the first 2 weeks after it happened. I started feeling unnerved because I felt I had lost my free will to an extent. I didn’t like that this newfound fearlessness, unconditional love and so on were not coming from me. I didn’t think I had earned it. And that it was not normal, whatever was happening to me. I considered getting an MRI done to see what parts of my brain were rewired so that I could feel this way. It was unnatural (but extremely good and liberating). If the whole world experienced this state of mind I was in, we would level up overnight. I am convinced hate, fear, anger, depression and anxiety would disappear overnight from our society. After a couple of weeks, this feeling/state of mind dwindled down until I was back to my normal self again.

Sometimes I wish I could go back to the way things were those first 2 weeks after the experience. But the next best thing is with conscious effort, I can easily go back to that state of mind. The difference is back then, it was an unconscious effort on my part. I had my first UFO sighting just weeks after this. And have had 4 in total since. 2 of which I’ve recorded. And 3/4 times there were other people with me. So yeah, that’s me. My life changed (for the better), became much more complex and has led me to where I am today.

I don’t know what happened, nor can I prove that this isn’t me having gone crazy (I will pass any psychological test no problem but there will always be doubt, which is fair). But I’m forever grateful for the experience. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve met since then on here. There are countless people I admire and like on here. I believe we will figure this mystery out and that Humanity has an incredible future ahead of it. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

END TRANSCRIPT

So what did the aliens look like? While Deep confesses that he “can’t draw for s**t,” he did publish a crude sketch.

A lot of people have asked what the beings I saw looked like. The glyphs are just impressions, I can’t remember any specific one with 100% certainty. Hope this helps..and I felt no weight from them, but their touch felt like hard plastic. pic.twitter.com/D7NBErzNO7 — Deep Prasad (@Deepneuron) December 1, 2019

Okay, the first thing I was able to think of after reading all that initially was… wow. Many of you may be reading this and thinking that this must be fictional. It’s a natural reaction to something so far outside of most of our experiences in life. But ask yourself this. Why? Why would a brilliant young scientist with so much going for him make up a story like that? He has nothing to gain from doing it and plenty to lose. In fact, he’s not making any money off of this UFO search. He’s actually spending his own money in ridiculous amounts. And he runs a tech corporation that requires investment money. Big investors don’t offer venture capital to crazy people. It’s bad for business.

Deep seems like one of the sanest people you’re likely to meet, in addition to being one of the smartest. I can’t see it being a one-off hallucination. It took place in his home after he’d been awake for several hours so it wasn’t sleep paralysis or a lucid dream. That doesn’t leave many other explanations.

At the risk of having you all think that I’ve got even more screws loose than you already do, I will share with you what I told Deep in private. I believe him. I don’t think he’s crazy and I don’t believe he’s lying. Something happened to him and it was an experience beyond what I can wrap my head around. Were there physical alien beings in the room with him or were they projecting something into his mind? We just don’t know.

But we’ve heard too many other credible people, including members of the military, describe very similar experiences. The creatures he describes are pretty much classic grey aliens from all the literature. That “mental download” of data he experiences sounds very much like what Sergeant Jim Penniston described after his experience during the Rendlesham Forest incident. He too reported a massive download of data straight into his brain after coming into contact with an unidentified craft. (Though he received all ones and zeros.)

In any event, this article is too long already. Hopefully it’s given you something to think about and discuss. I don’t know what happened to Deep. I was expecting him to say he’d seen some lights in the sky (which he did see later) or perhaps even a full craft like a tic-tac or flying saucer. But I wasn’t expecting… this. And yet here we are.