President Trump was in a mood Monday and blasted former FBI lawyer Lisa Page after she acted like a poor little victim in her latest interview with the Daily Beast.

TRUMP: When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported Sunday evening, Molly Jong-Fast interviewed Page and wrote the sympathetic article for the Daily Beast.

Her description of Page as victim of President Trump, and Page’s own complaints of victimization:

Page, 39, is thin and athletic. She speaks in an exceedingly confident, clear, and lawyerly way. But having been through the MAGA meat grinder has clearly worn her down, not unlike the other women I’ve met who’ve been subjected to the president’s abuse. She is just slightly crumbly around the edges the way the president’s other victims are. It’s almost impossible to describe” what it’s like, she told me. “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.” “But it’s also very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States. And when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.”

Page claims it was this Trump campaign speech mocking her and Strzok that prompted her to speak out.

For the nearly two years since her name first made the papers, she’s been publicly silent (she did have a closed-door interview with House members in July 2018). I asked her why she was willing to talk now. “Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she says. The president called out her name as he acted out an orgasm in front of thousands of people at a Minneapolis rally on Oct. 11, 2019.

Page expects to be cleared of wrongdoing by the IG report.

Page also blamed President Trump for the FBI and Justice Department abandoning “principles of truth and independence.”

Former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok and his paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page were both fired from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team in the summer of 2017 after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovered the two were having an affair and exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

In what is believed to be the most damning text exchange between the FBI lovebirds was a discussion about an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Other profanity-laced text messages between Strzok and Page showed their contempt for Donald Trump.

Lisa Page resigned from the FBI in May of 2018.

Recall, in December of 2018, the Office of Inspector General released its partially redacted report describing its investigation into the recovery of text messages from former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page.

According to the IG report, the text messages sent between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok about the Mueller probe were ‘lost’ because their phones were conveniently reset to ‘factory settings’ by someone in the DOJ.

In other words, Mueller’s team obstructed justice when they deleted the Strzok-Page text messages and scrubbed their phones.

The post ‘Where Are the Scrubbed Texts?’ Trump Blasts Strzok’s FBI Lover Lisa Page in Blistering Response After She Plays Victim in Latest Interview appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.