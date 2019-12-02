The White House is getting into the Christmas spirit with decorations selected by first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpTrump announces restart to Taliban peace talks in surprise Afghanistan visit The Hill’s Morning Report — House set for Phase 3 of impeachment push Trump cracks impeachment jokes during turkey pardon, says Bread and Butter were subpoenaed MORE with the theme “The Spirit of America.”

More than 225 volunteers from all 50 states worked to put up the 2019 decorations, which were unveiled Monday.

The official White House Christmas tree, which was grown in Pitman, Pa., stands more than 18 feet tall in the Blue Room. The tree is a Douglas fir decorated with handmade paper flowers that honor the floral symbols of all 50 states.

“This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home, and I am excited to announce our White House holiday theme, ‘The Spirit of America’,” Trump said in a statement announcing the theme.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

This year’s gingerbread house depicts the South Portico of the White House and several national landmarks including the Alamo, the Gateway Arch and the Liberty Bell. According to the White House, it took more than 200 pounds of gingerbread, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing to make the display in the State Dining Room.

The Red Room is decorated with a “game room” theme and pieces of card and board games are a part of the decorations. One set of Scrabble pieces on the tree in the Red Room spells out “Be Best,” the name of the first lady’s child wellness initiative.

In total, the decorations include 58 Christmas trees, more than 15,000 bows and more than 2,500 strands of lights, according to the White House.