(FOX NEWS) — “At Christmas, there’s no more significant spot than this place,” said Fox News host Pete Hegseth, standing at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. “Today, this site… is controlled by the Palestinian Authority. The number of Christians here is dwindling.”

In Fox Nation’s new documentary, “Battle for Bethlehem,” Hegseth traveled to the Holy Land to investigate why Christians are leaving the birthplace of Jesus Christ. He spoke to experts on all sides of the issue and took viewers through a history of the holy place, beginning with the most significant event in Christianity.

“For centuries, Christian pilgrims from around the world have been drawn here to celebrate,” narrated Hegseth, as he and his camera crew went into the cave where Jesus was born.

Read the full story ›