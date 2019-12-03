Seventeen Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday pledged to “resist vigorously” any efforts by Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to conduct its impeachment probe of President Donald Trump “without regard for the fundamentally American principles of fairness and due process.”

“Bipartisan cooperation has been the exception, rather than the rule,” the Republicans told Nadler in a letter Tuesday that also was posted on Twitter.

“Under your leadership, bipartisan solutions to real problems affecting real Americans have been sacrificed in favor of committee Democrats’ obsession with impeaching the president and undoing the 2016 election.”

Nadler’s committee begins its impeachment hearings on Wednesday — and Democrats are expected to call four constitutional scholars to testify.

The Republicans’ letter was signed by ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, Ga.

Other signatories were Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, Wis.; Steve Chabot, Ohio; Louie Gohmert, Texas; Jim Jordan, Ohio; Ken Buck, Colo.; John Ratcliffe, Texas; Martha Roby, Ala.; Matt Gaetz, Fla.; Mike Johnson, La.; Andy Biggs, Ariz.; Tom McClintock, Calif.; Debbie Lesko, Ariz.; Guy Reschenthaler, Pa.; Ben Cline, Va.; Kelly Armstrong, N.D.; and W. Gregory Steube, Fla.

They reminded Nadler of previous letters demanding that the Judiciary Committee provide President Trump with “the due process” not provided by the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during its investigation phase that ended last month.

“Committee Republicans stand ready to work with you to address the above challenges,” the lawmakers said.

“However, should you continue to pursue this ‘impeachment inquiry,’ and do so without regard for the fundamentally American principles of fairness and due process, we will resist vigorously.

“Our constituents deserve no less.”