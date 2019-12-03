Actor Josh Brolin has come out swinging against the new “health” fad known as ”

perineum sunning.”

Brolin says that he attempted the feat and found himself burned and utilizing topical analgesics and pain relievers to recover from the experience.

Wait … what is this?

Last week, an Instagram “healer” went viral for

promoting perineum sunning, which is exactly what it sounds like: exposing your anus to the sun.

The Instagram user, Metaphysical Meagan insisted that the practiced is derived from Taoism and promotes health.

She describes herself as an ”

ascension wayshower, healer, teacher, tantrika, weightlifter, reverse aging adept and superfood superhuman.”

So what happened to poor Josh Brolin?

Brolin found out the hard way that it’s better to analyze viral social media posts before charging headlong into becoming the butt of an internet fad joke.

Brolin

documented his experience on Instagram.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did,” he

wrote. “My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain. I don’t know who the f*** thought of this stupid s**t but f*** you nonetheless. Seriously.”