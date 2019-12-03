(NBC NEWS) — After a Michigan judge was denied Communion at her Catholic church of over six decades because she is married to another woman, a neighboring congregation organized an “inclusive” service in her honor.

“I am so full of gratitude that these ministers, their congregation, have reached out to open this up and do what Jesus would do,” Kent County District Court Judge Sara Smolenski, 62, said of the invitation from First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The invitation came after Smolenski, who has been married to her wife for three years, received a phone call from pastor Scott Nolan informing her that she could no longer receive Communion at St. Stephen Catholic Church — the parish she has belonged to since her baptism in the 1950s.

