Accused drug kingpin Cesar Emilio Peralta, who allegedly participated in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, has been arrested in Colombia, CBS News reports.

According to authorities in the Dominican Republic, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, who is wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, allegedly arranged to have a gunman hill his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, but the attacker instead shot and wounded Ortiz, who was wearing similar clothing to the intended target on the night of the shooting, according to local police. Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, the alleged shooter, has told reporters that he never meant to shoot Ortiz, and was only given the color of the clothing he was supposed to look for.

Ortiz has maintained that he was not targeted in the attack, and that he was not doing anything suspicious or dangerous at the time of the incident.

“I don’t have enemies. I don’t know why anyone would want to do this to me,” he told Univision in September.

Peralta, who is wanted by the U.S. FBI, was arrested in Cartagena by a joint group of Dominican, Colombian and American authorities following various raids on the island that have led to the arrests of almost 20 people in connection to an organized crime ring.