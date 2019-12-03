On Monday, actress Alyssa Milano decided to weigh in on the outrage from the Left over President Trump’s speech in which he imitated former FBI lawyer Lisa Page during her affair with colleague Peter Strzok. Trump was speaking at a rally in October in Minneapolis when he mocked Page and Strzok, prompting Page to respond over the weekend in an interview and Trump to fire back on Twitter, “When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

Milano tweeted, “It’s fucking upsetting that I can’t allow my son to listen to our President because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential. So unfair to parents.”

I just had to chase my 8 year old son out of the room while the news was playing the Trump “Lisa” speech. It’s fucking upsetting that I can’t allow my son to listen to our President because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential. So unfair to parents. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 3, 2019

Milano’s concern for other adults’ behavior affecting her child might carry more weight if she herself hadn’t exhibited some rather un-adult behavior. Some history:

September 2017: President Trump marked National Prayer Day by tweeting, “Remember, Sunday is National Prayer Day (by Presidential Proclamation)!”

Milano responded, “Remember, Sunday is National Asshole Day (by Presidential Proclamation)!”

Remember, Sunday is National Asshole Day (by Presidential Proclamation)! https://t.co/1DlYAJiEAa — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 4, 2017

September 2018, during the hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as The Daily Wire reported, “Milano paraded around a mob of anti-Kavanaugh activists on Wednesday and began pounding on the door of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) while shouting, ‘open the door, hear the stories!’ about women who survived sexual assault.”

November 2018: After border patrol agents were forced to fire tear gas to disperse a crowd of hundreds of migrants, President Trump tweeted, “Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossing.”

Milano then issued her foul-mouthed response on Twitter, writing, “You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!!”

You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!! https://t.co/ngaAlnhWa0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2018

And of course, there was Milano’s retelling of how she felt about two abortions she had before she had her children, enthusing on her podcast “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys. I would never had been free to be myself — and that’s what this fight is all about: freedom.” She continued by asserting her reasons for having abortions were “real,” just as other women’s were, adding, “They are ours — and they’re none of your f***ing business.”

Some comments on social media included Derek Hunter of The Daily Caller: You just dropped a “f***ing,” so I can’t imagine your son would be bothered by the fake outrage here that only started in the last couple of days even though it’s months old. Also, threaten to abort your son like you did your other kids, you’ll scare him out of the room.”

You just dropped a “fucking,” so I can’t imagine your son would be bothered by the fake outrage here that only started in the last couple of days even though it’s months old. Also, threaten to abort your son like you did your other kids, you’ll scare him out of the room. https://t.co/mmzqOBmB7W — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 3, 2019

David Harsanyi of National Review: “Why not just turn the imaginary channel in this imaginary scenario?”

Why not just turn the imaginary channel in this imaginary scenario? https://t.co/5iq2eq1osV — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 3, 2019

Actor-director Nick Searcy: “Does your eight year old stay in the room when his Mom types ‘fucking’ in a tweet?”

Does your eight year old stay in the room when his Mom types “fucking” in a tweet? — Nick Searcy, ESCHEWER OF MALARKEY AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 3, 2019

