Leftist financier George Soros and conservative Charles Koch’s new anti-interventionist think tank is set to open Wednesday, reports The Hill.

The Quincy Institute, named for U.S. President John Quincy Adams, will focus on combating how “military intervention has become the default” within U.S. foreign policy and “peacemaking the rare exception,” according to a press release from the institute.

“Transpartisan funding ensures both Quincy Institute’s independence and strengthens its ability to advance its pro-peace agenda with Democratic and Republican lawmakers and administrations,” the release said.

Adams in an 1821 speech said America “goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy.”

Quincy Institute President Andrew Bacevich said Adams’ warning still echoes today.

“In a memorable address delivered 200 years ago, Secretary John Quincy Adams warned that for America to go abroad ‘in search of monsters to destroy’ would put at risk everything that the nation professes to stand for,” Bacevich said in the release.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations and Koch’s Charles Koch Foundation each contributed $500,000 to launch the outfit, and other individual donors added $800,000 in funding.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., the co-chair of the War Powers Caucus, will speak at the institute’s opening reception Wednesday on Capitol Hill.