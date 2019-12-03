Linda Sarsour, an anti-Israel activist and campaign surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), recently equated Israel and white supremacy while speaking at the American Muslims for Palestine conference Friday, calling Israel a state ‘built on supremacy.’

“Ask them this: How can you be against white supremacy in the United States of America and the idea of living in a supremacist state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel that is built on supremacy, that is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else?” Sarsour argued.

During the speech she also accused Zionists — or supporters of a Jewish nation-state — who simultaneously hold to progressive views on immigration of being incoherent.

“Ask those who call themselves progressive Zionists to explain to you how can they be against the separation of children on the U.S.-Mexican border? How can they be against building a wall between us and Mexico? How can they be against agencies like ICE—Immigration Customs Enforcement?” Sarsour said. “But then you tell me … ‘you can’t push me out of the movement because I’m also against white supremacy.'”

Sanders and Sarsour have some talking to do

Sarsour’s comments also appear to be directly challenging the views of her favored candidate, himself being progressive, Jewish, and a supporter of a Jewish nation-state.

Sanders recently called “establishing a democratic homeland for the Jewish people” an “enormous achievement,” yet the Democratic presidential candidate has deployed Sarsour, a known anti-Semite, as a surrogate of his campaign.

Sarsour was formally in leadership at the Women’s March before being dumped from the board over “anti-Semitism, infighting, and financial mismanagement.” Her brazen anti-semitism was evidently not too much for Sanders, however.

Video of Sarsour’s speech was recently removed from her Facebook page, likely after some backlash, but not before it could be downloaded and posted elsewhere.

In its report on the story, the Washington Free Beacon noted that Sarsour has “long courted controversy with comments about Jews and the state of Israel.”

In March, she assailed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for being a “typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy” after the House voted to pass a resolution formally condemning anti-Semitism.